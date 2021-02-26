Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,885. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

