World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $31.23. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 3,161 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

