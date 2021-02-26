Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 613,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.