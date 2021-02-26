Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 210,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,336,000. BP PLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit