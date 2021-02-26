Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 210,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,336,000. BP PLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

