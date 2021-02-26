Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AME traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $117.97. 1,426,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,123. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

