Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $297.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.96 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. 770,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.