Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AER stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 747,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.