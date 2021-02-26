Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the highest is $211.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $831.45 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 162,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

