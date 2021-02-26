Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the highest is $211.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $831.45 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
