Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 6,656,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

