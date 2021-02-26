Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

GLOP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,584. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit