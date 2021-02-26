Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

GLOP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,584. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

