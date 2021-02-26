Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

