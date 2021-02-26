Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.73 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.03. 3,721,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -230.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.