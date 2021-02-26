Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Down 16.6% Following Weak Earnings

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.52. 2,341,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 690,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.
ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
