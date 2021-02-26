Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Down 16.6% Following Weak Earnings

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.52. 2,341,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 690,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zynex by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynex by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

