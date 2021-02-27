$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.47. 396,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

