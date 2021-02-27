-$0.67 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

KPTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 2,914,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,742 shares of company stock worth $2,972,479. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.