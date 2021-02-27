$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 163,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth $232,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

