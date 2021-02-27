$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.68. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

