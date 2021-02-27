-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.60). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

KOD stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.01. 363,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

