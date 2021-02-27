$10.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $10.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.98 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 300,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 170,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,120. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

