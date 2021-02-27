1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.87 ($31.61).

Shares of DRI opened at €23.43 ($27.56) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.99.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

