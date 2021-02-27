$159.16 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $159.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.18 million and the lowest is $157.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $132.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $686.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.52 million, with estimates ranging from $690.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.