$160.13 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $160.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.90 million and the lowest is $154.90 million. Renasant posted sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $625.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $635.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $201,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Renasant by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Renasant by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

