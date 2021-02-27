1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit