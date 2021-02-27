1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

