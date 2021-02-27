$20.46 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce $20.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.14 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $83.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.53 million to $83.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,082. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

