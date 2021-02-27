380 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,036.86. 2,076,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,717.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

