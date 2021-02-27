4,326 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

