$69.07 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $69.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.19 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $73.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $306.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,948. The stock has a market cap of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.