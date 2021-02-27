AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,957. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

