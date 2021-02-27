Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Down 0.9%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 3,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

ACAZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

