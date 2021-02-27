Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $956.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

