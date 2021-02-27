Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 360,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

