Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

