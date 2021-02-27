Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of API stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Agora by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

