Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 62,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

