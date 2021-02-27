Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $163.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

