Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.32 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. 636,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,819. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

