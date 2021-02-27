Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Align Technology worth $456,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $567.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

