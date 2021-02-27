Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2021 earnings at ($5.44) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.