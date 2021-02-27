Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,831.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 206,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

