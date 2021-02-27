Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 3,814,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

