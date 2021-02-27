American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.95 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

