Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 71,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,520. The company has a market cap of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.