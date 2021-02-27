Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

