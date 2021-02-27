Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,118 shares of company stock worth $4,282,464. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 941,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

