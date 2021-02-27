Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $230.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $935.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

PBH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 444,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

