Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €71.43

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HFG traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.50 ($75.88). The company had a trading volume of 893,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.74.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

