Analyzing Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and The Pegasus Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group -46.11% 72.44% 3.94% The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group and The Pegasus Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and The Pegasus Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.54 $47.00 million $2.97 10.41 The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats The Pegasus Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

The Pegasus Companies Company Profile

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.