Analyzing Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tongxin International has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

61.8% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tongxin International and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 7.39% 14.49% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tongxin International and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PACCAR $25.60 billion 1.23 $2.39 billion $6.87 13.24

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Tongxin International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tongxin International and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 2 10 4 1 2.24

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $93.87, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Summary

PACCAR beats Tongxin International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tongxin International Company Profile

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

