Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit