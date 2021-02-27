Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.