Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

